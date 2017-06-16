Police investigating after N. Charleston shooting leaves one person dead

Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left one person dead at a North Charleston apartment complex.

The shooting happened in the 8700 block of Fairwind Drive at the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off of Otranto Road.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the apartment complex to a report of shots fired and someone on the ground. Investigators say police found a man suffering a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene.

The man was later pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Witnesses told officers that the victim appeared to have been involved in some type of altercation prior to shots being fired.

"Two black males were seen leaving the area following the shooting," Pryor said.

Pictures show officers taped off an area of the apartment complex.

The coroner also responded to the scene.

Witnesses said they heard 4 to 6 shots.

The North Charleston Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, EMS and the North Charleston Fire Department responded.

The victim has not yet been identified.

