Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/16)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-1 with a K in a 7-6 loss to Oakland. The Holly Hill native is batting .264 with 13 HR's and 29 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored and 2 K's in an 11-4 loss to the White Sox. The Stratford alum is batting .292 with 19 HR's and 45 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-5 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and a K in a 7-2 win over the Mets. The Stratford alum is batting .265 with 6 HR's and 26 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 3-1 loss to the Dodgers. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 5.21 ERA and 13 K's in 19 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-2 with a K in a 1-0 win over Mississippi. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .224 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - No game. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 5.23 ERA and 11 K's in 10.1 innings.