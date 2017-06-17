Brother of Walter Scott arrested for drug possession

Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, was arrested early Saturday morning on a drug-related offense.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, reports of a suspicious vehicle on Dunbar Street in West Ashley were called in around 2:20 a.m.

As a deputy arrived at the scene, she observed a vehicle parked in the roadway with it's headlights off. Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver (later identified as 54 year old Anthony Scott) put the vehicle in reverse and began to drive off.

The responding deputies initiated their emergency lights and sirens and the vehicle stopped after driving a short distance.

While searching the vehicle, deputies located an open container of alcohol in the center console and a pipe used for smoking marijuana elsewhere in the vehicle. Deputies also located 0.2 grams of cocaine in Scott’s pants pocket.

Scott was charged with possession of cocaine and given a citation for the open container. He appeared in bond court this morning where he was issued a $15,000 bond.

Copyright WCSC 2017. All rights reserved.