Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams meet fans in Mt. Pleasant

Former Clemson Tigers and first round NFL draft picks Deshaun Watson and Mike Williams signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans in Mt. Pleasant Saturday morning.

The event was held at Palmetto Moon.

Fans lined the sidewalk outside the store as they waited for their chance to meet the pair of NCAA national champion football players.

Watson and Williams were taken by the Texans and Chargers respectively in this year's draft.

Watson previously visited the Lowcountry this spring when he held a football camp at the Porter-Gaud school.