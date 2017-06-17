Power outage affects 8,000 customers in Berkeley Co.

More than 8,000 customers lost power in Berkeley County Saturday afternoon, according to the Berkeley Electric Cooperative.

A Facebook post from the utility stated Santee Cooper had dropped the transmission to BEC's Mt. Holly substation, resulting in the power loss.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative spokesman Micah Ponce couldn't provide an estimated restoration time because he said the issue is on Santee Cooper's end.

The cause of the dropped transmission from Santee Cooper was not immediately clear.

Customers in Goose Creek reported on Facebook that traffic lights are out in the area as well. Motorists should expect delays and use extreme caution in intersections.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., customers in the affected area began reporting their power had been restored.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.