Goose Creek residents report flooding

Goose Creek residents reported flooding in the area from a slow-moving system Saturday afternoon.

Photos sent in from viewers so flooding at Brentwood Townhomes near the Weapons Station and Pine Harbour Apartments.

"The culprit was a slow-moving system that dropped a large amount of rain in a short amount of time," forecaster Jordan Wilkerson said.

An aerial flood warning for portions of the Tri-County expired at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

A chance of showers continues until approximately 8 p.m. before conditions begin to improve, Wilkerson said.

