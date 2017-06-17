Quantcast

Goose Creek residents report flooding

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Flooding Saturday at Brentwood Townhomes (Source: Ricky & Tracy Erickson) Flooding Saturday at Brentwood Townhomes (Source: Ricky & Tracy Erickson)
GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

Goose Creek residents reported flooding in the area from a slow-moving system Saturday afternoon.

Photos sent in from viewers so flooding at Brentwood Townhomes near the Weapons Station and Pine Harbour Apartments. 

"The culprit was a slow-moving system that dropped a large amount of rain in a short amount of time," forecaster Jordan Wilkerson said.

An aerial flood warning for portions of the Tri-County expired at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

A chance of showers continues until approximately 8 p.m. before conditions begin to improve, Wilkerson said.

