Charleston remembers victims on church shooting's 2nd anniversary

Saturday's Ecumenical service at the Gaillard Center brought people together to remember the Charleston church shooting. (Source: Live 5)

Saturday marks two years since the shooting that killed nine parishioners of Mother Emanuel AME Church.

Commemorative events have been taking place all week long. Saturday morning, hundreds of people joined the "Hate Won't Win" Unity Walk in honor of the Emanuel 9 victims.

People placed bouquets of flowers at the front gates of the church. These gates are normally closed but on Saturday they were open.

In the past two weeks, the church added a water fountain to create a place where people can come and reflect, which is exactly what people are doing, with people saying they are going through a range of emotions as they reflect on the massacre.

Some say they feel happiness to see good come from something bad, while others felt sadness remembering those who were killed.

People from different Christian religions came together Saturday at an Ecumenical worship service held at the .

The message of the day's events was "Love wins and hate will not overcome love."

The church also announced that the person who designed the 9/11 memorial in New York has been selected to create a permanent memorial to honor the church shooting victims at Mother Emanuel.

