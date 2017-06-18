Memorial motorcycle poker run honors memory of Charleston 9

Friends, family and community members came together Saturday, to honor the nine firefighters who died 10 years ago in the Sofa Super Store fire.

The third annual Charleston 9 Memorial Poker Run event was hosted by a firefighter motorcycle club called Fire and Iron.

Each biker is given a route of local bars and restaurants to visit. At each stop they draw a card, until they have a poker hand.



When they get to their last stop, they turn it in. Whoever has the best hand, wins a prize.

The annual event is an interactive way to not only raise money but to keep the memories of the fallen heroes alive.

"There's several us that have been doing our best for the last 10 years to make sure they did not die in vain," Fire and Iron President Matthew Schneider said. "The money that has been raised has been tremendous. We want to remind everybody they were good guys...and to not forget about them."

All proceeds will go towards the Charleston 9 memorial.

