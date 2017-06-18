Pedestrian killed in Dorchester Co. accident

According to authorities, one person has died in a vehicular accident in Dorchester County.

The event occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on a portion of Central Avenue.

It was at this time that a vehicle traveling on Central Avenue struck a pedestrian, who was later declared as deceased.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is trying to determine what type of vehicle was involved and will release that info as soon as it's available.

Further details from the accident, including the names of the driver and pedestrian, have yet to be released.

This is a developing story. Please check back as we gather more information.

