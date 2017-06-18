Ft. Dorchester's Joyner chooses Gamecocks

Despite having his decision made for more than a month, Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner made things official on Sunday afternoon committing to the University of South Carolina.

The announcement came at Fort Dorchester High School after months of speculation, 28 official offers and a final two that also included North Carolina State.

He had announced on Twitter even before revealing his final two choices that he had actually already made his decision.

Joyner had set this day to make his announcement during the 2016 season. He wanted to make the announcement on Father's Day to honor his late dad who passed away when Joyner was just nine years old.

Considered by most to be a four-star recruit, Joyner has been the most talked about recruit in the Lowcountry over the past several years. He helped lead the Patriots to a 4-A state championship his sophomore season and as a junior he threw for over 3600 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Joyner, who took part in the Elite 11 quarterback camp earlier this month, has previously said he'll graduate from high school a semester early and enroll in college in January.