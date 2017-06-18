Lowcountry woman paints Folly Boat to honor Charleston 9 and Emanuel 9

A Lowcountry woman has painted the Folly Boat in remembrance of the Charleston 9 and the Emanuel 9.

Elizabeth Baker said she painted the boat to honor the lives lost in two tragic events in Charleston.

The boat now reads #charlestonstrong with one side stating "Firemen 9" and the other "Emanuel 9."

Baker said it took her about two hours to paint the boat Sunday afternoon.

It was ten years ago today that Charleston lost nine city firefighters. The firefighters died while battling the Sofa Super Store fire on the evening of June 18, 2007.

On Friday, locals in downtown Charleston took part in several commemorative events ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Mother Emanuel AME shooting.

