LIVE VIDEO: Charleston 9 firefighter remembrance ceremony

Ten years ago, people across the Lowcountry and around the world made a promise to never forget the Charleston 9.

They were the nine Charleston firefighters who died while battling the Sofa Super Store fire on the evening of June 18, 2007.

The site of the deadly fire on Savannah Highway in West Ashley is now the Charleston 9 Memorial Park.

It is a place where each of the nine firefighters is honored with markers placed in the spot where their bodies were found.

