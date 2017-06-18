Cops: Officers respond after woman climbs Angel Oak Tree, screams obscenities

Multiple emergency crews responded after authorities say a woman climbed the Angel Oak tree and screamed obscenities.

Officers responded to the incident at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the woman climbed the fence at the closed park and climbed the tree.

CPD officials say the woman refused to come down initially and climbed to a limb 35-feet above the ground.

"Rapport was established and at approx. 4:00 p.m. she came down without incident via a CFD ladder," CPD officials said.

She was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Mobile Crisis, CPD’s Crisis Negotiation Unit, Charleston Fire Department, members of the city’s Urban Forestry Division and EMS all responded.

No injuries were reported.

