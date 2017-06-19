Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/18)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-4 with a double (13), a run scored and a stolen base (8) in a 4-3 loss to Oakland. The Holly Hill native is batting .266 with 13 HR's and 31 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-3 in a 7-3 win over the White Sox. The Stratford alum is batting .292 with 19 HR's and 45 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-4 with a K and an error (1) in a 5-1 loss to the Mets. The Stratford alum is batting .260 with 6 HR's and 26 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Was designated for assignment. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 6-3 loss to Mississippi. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .235 with 4 HR's and 14 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - No game. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 5.23 ERA and 11 K's in 10.1 innings.