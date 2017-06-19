Traffic stop leads to chase along I-26, two arrested

Quantcast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County deputies have one lane of I-26 eastbound closed as deputies investigate a police chase. 

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on a possible DUI around 3:45 a.m. Monday. 

The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. 

The chase ended near Cosgrove Avenue and I-26 eastbound. 

According to deputies, two subjects are in custody. 

This is a developing story. 

