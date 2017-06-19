Traffic stop leads to chase along I-26, two arrested

Charleston County deputies have one lane of I-26 eastbound closed as deputies investigate a police chase.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on a possible DUI around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The chase ended near Cosgrove Avenue and I-26 eastbound.

According to deputies, two subjects are in custody.

This is a developing story.

