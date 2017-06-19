'Light of Hope' events continue Monday to remember Emanuel 9

Charleston County deputies have one lane of I-26 eastbound closed as deputies investigate a police chase.More >>
Charleston County deputies have one lane of I-26 eastbound closed as deputies investigate a police chase.More >>
Events designed to commemorate the nine people killed in the 2015 Charleston church shooting, the survivors, family members and the congregation continue Monday, two days after the second anniversary of the massacre.More >>
Events designed to commemorate the nine people killed in the 2015 Charleston church shooting, the survivors, family members and the congregation continue Monday, two days after the second anniversary of the massacre.More >>
The Charleston 9 firefighter remembrance ceremony was held Sunday night.More >>
The Charleston 9 firefighter remembrance ceremony was held Sunday night.More >>
One father celebrated Father's Day a little differently Sunday when he celebrated his son's birthday who lost his life to cancer a few months ago.More >>
One father celebrated Father's Day a little differently Sunday when he celebrated his son's birthday who lost his life to cancer a few months ago.More >>
Multiple emergency crews responded after authorities say a woman climbed the Angel Oak tree and screamed obscenities.More >>
Multiple emergency crews responded after authorities say a woman climbed the Angel Oak tree and screamed obscenities.More >>