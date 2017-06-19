'Light of Hope' events continue Monday to remember Emanuel 9

Events designed to commemorate the nine people killed in the 2015 Charleston church shooting, the survivors, family members and the congregation continue Monday, two days after the second anniversary of the massacre.

Here is a list of this week's "Light of Hope" events:



Monday – The Myra Thompson School Supply Distribution

Location: Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal Church (51 Bull Street)

Time: Noon – 5 p.m.

The family of Myra Thompson is sponsoring a school supply distribution for students in grades K-12. Thompson was a committed educator who impacted countless students/young adults across the community. If you are interested in making a donation for the Myra Thompson School Supply Distribution, please call 843-885-4747.



Through June 30, 2017 – Exhibit: The Life and Legacy of Cynthia Graham Hurd

Location: Charleston County Public Library (68 Calhoun Street)

Hours: Mon-Thu 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fri-Sat 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. & Sun 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Charleston County Library is hosting an exhibit with photos and other artifacts that recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of Cynthia Graham Hurd.



Through June 30, 2017 – Quilt and Memorabilia Exhibit

Location: The Arch Building (85 Calhoun Street)

Times: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; Noon to 5 p.m., Sunday

Following June 17, 2015, the church received thousands of memorabilia and hundreds of quilts from around the world. The exhibit will include a sampling of the many items that were gifted to Mother Emanuel.



Through June 26, 2017 – Church Tours

Location: Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street)

Hours for Tours: 10 a.m. – Noon Monday to Saturday; 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday

The church will open the doors for individual tours during the hours cited. Group tours are required to be scheduled through the church’s office at 843-722-2561.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

