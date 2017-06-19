FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two Atlantic systems could become named storms this week

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a pair of systems that could become tropical storms within the next few days.

The biggest impact on the Lowcountry, based on the current track, would be an increased chance of rain, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

The first of the two systems is near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms along with winds to gale force several hundred miles to the east and northeast of the estimated center.

Forecasters say it has an 80 percent chance of tropical development within the next 48 hours.

"Depending on its track, it could increase rain chances during the middle of the week," Sovine said.

It is expected to move over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico later Monday and Tuesday, where a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form.

Heavy rains are expected to continue over portions of Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba during the next few days.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system Monday afternoon, if necessary.

A second system off the coast of South America has a 90 percent chance of forming into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, forecasters say.

At 5 a.m., the disturbance was centered near Latitude 8.4 North, Longitude 54.5 West and was moving toward the west near 23 mph.

"It's very rare to see a named tropical system in this area of the Atlantic Ocean," Sovine said.

A fast motion toward the west-northwest is expected over the next 48 hours. The disturbance is expected to move through the Windward Islands Monday night and early Tuesday, producing rain accumulations of between two and four inches.

Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph with higher gusts.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada.

The next two hurricane names would be Bret and Cindy. Tropical Storm Arlene formed in late April, becoming only the second tropical storm to form that early in the year in the satellite era, National Hurricane Center forecasters said.

Hurricane season officially began on June 1.

