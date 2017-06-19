Rain, thunderstorms expected in SC as storm moves towards Louisiana

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Lowcountry on Tuesday as a system in the Gulf of Mexico heads towards Louisiana.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the Louisiana coast after the formation of Potential Tropical Cyclone Three in the gulf.

It's located north of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, about 350 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Although the storm's center will not be anywhere near South Carolina, the moisture from the storm is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms for the next few days.

Currently, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast has it tracking toward the Gulf Coast in the area of the Louisiana-Texas border

Earlier on Monday, Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Venezuela.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. The storm's eye is about 125 miles (200 km) southeast of Trinidad.



Bret was moving toward the west-northwest near 30 mph (48 km/h) and was expected to continue at a slightly slower speed over the next two days. On the forecast track, the tropical storm is expected to move near or over Trinidad and the eastern coast of Venezuela on Monday night and early Tuesday.



Officials said schools in Trinidad will close Tuesday and government offices in the sister island of Tobago will be shuttered. Meteorologists warned of waves of more than 9 feet (3 meters) along the islands' coasts

The next two hurricane names would be Bret and Cindy. Tropical Storm Arlene formed in late April, becoming only the second tropical storm to form that early in the year in the satellite era, National Hurricane Center forecasters said.

Hurricane season officially began on June 1.

