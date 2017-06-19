World War II bomber flies into North Charleston

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress helped bring World War II to an end and today one of the iconic planes will fly into Charleston International Airport.

FIFI, the B-29 Superfortress, and other vintage military aircraft will fly in today at 12 p.m. The planes will be on display at Atlantic Aviation as part of the Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour. The plane will be open for tours and flights from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day between Wednesday, June 21 through Sunday, June 25.

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) tour brings aircraft, pilots, and crews together as part of a traveling World War II history lesson. Guests can tour the B-29 cockpit each day. Ramp access is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 11 to 17, and is free for children 10 and younger. Flights on the historic plane are also available for purchase, ranging from $395 to $1595.

The B-29 Superfortress began its service in 1944 in the Pacific theater of World War II. The B-29 was designed as a replacement for the B-17 and B-24. It could fly farther and carry more, making it perfect for the long range missions that brought an end to the war.

The B-29 was also used in the Korean War before eventually being phased out. FIFI was acquired by the CAF in the 1970s and for 43 years has been a flying history museum ever since.

For more information about the AirPower History Tour and to purchase tickets for a flight, click here.

