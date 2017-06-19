Hall & Oates adds N. Charleston concert to tour

Tickets go on sale Friday for five new stops just announced a concert tour by Daryl Hall and John Oates.

The duo will perform at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sept. 30, according to coliseum spokesman Alan Coker.

North Charleston will be the last stop in Hall & Oates' 39-show North American tour which kicked off May 4 in Tulsa, OK.

From the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s, the duo scored six number one singles, including “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)", “Maneater” and “Out of Touch” from six consecutive multi-platinum albums. The era would also produce an additional five Top 10 singles, “Sara Smile,” “One on One,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Say It Isn’t So” and “Method of Modern Love.”



On May 20, 2008, the duo was honored with the Icon Award during BMI’s 56th annual Pop Awards, and in 2014, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

They are the number-one selling duo in music history.

Tickets for the North Charleston show go sale Friday at 10 AM at the Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, online at Ticketmaster.com or charge-by-phone 1-800-745-3000.

