Justice Ministry urging city council to hire new firm to audit police department

The Charleston Area Justice Ministry will hold a news conference Monday afternoon urging city council to hire a new firm to audit the police department.

The ministry will ask city council to vote "yes" on council member James Lewis' resolution calling for a new firm qualified in auditing police departments for alleged racial bias.

Ministry officials claim the consultant that's already under contract doesn't have the necessary experience to conduct the police audit.

Last week, during a council public safety committee meeting, Mayor John Tecklenburg proposal he says could avoid ditching Novak Consulting Group, the fir, already under contract.

Tecklenburg says Novak can subcontract with a specialized firm that has experience auditing police departments and identifying racial biases.

City council is expected to consider both the mayor's proposal and Lewis' resolution at their meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.