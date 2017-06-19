Live 5 News celebrates 64th birthday

Anchors Bill Sharpe and Debi Chard have been with Live 5 News for more than 40 years each. (Source: Live 5)

A shot of the interior of the original WCSC-TV studio. (Source: Live 5)

Charlie Hall spoke the first words on Live 5 WCSC: "Channel 5 is now alive." (Source: Live 5)

Sixty-four years ago Monday, the legendary Charlie Hall spoke the first words broadcast over WCSC-TV: "Channel 5 is now alive."

Live 5 WCSC is the oldest continuously-broadcast ed television station in South Carolina.

Hall spoke the now-famous words during the station's premiere broadcast on June 19, 1953. He had joined WCSC radio in 1945 and remained on the air until his death in 1997.

The station's original studios were located on East Bay Street in downtown Charleston. From that location, WCSC-TV offered local and network programming.

One of the most popular shows from the early days was a children's program called "The Happy Raine Show."

Over the years, Live 5 WCSC marked many firsts in local television. It was the first local television station to begin broadcasting in color. WCSC-TV was the first local station to broadcast live in the field during newscasts and was also first to use satellite technology to broadcast live remotes from around the globe.

Weather coverage has always been an important part of what we do. From the earliest days, Live 5 News provided critical information in times of severe weather.

In 1989, Hall led the weather team through Hurricane Hugo, and the station stayed on the air despite a flooded studio by broadcasting live from its antenna site. WCSC-TV became the first Lowcountry station to use its own Doppler radar site.

In 1997, the station moved into a brand new facility in West Ashley on Charlie Hall Boulevard.

In the fall of 2008, WCSC made history again, becoming the first station in the Lowcountry to broadcast local news in high definition, also adding more sophisticated weather technology that could take advantage of the extra detail high definition offers. Our meteorologists continue to have the most advanced hurricane tracking technology in the area.

WCSC launched Bounce Charleston on Sept. 26, 2011. Founded by Ambassador Andrew Young and Martin Luther King III, Bounce is the first 24-7 broadcast network geared towards African-Americans. Bounce TV received its first major carriage deal with Raycom, the parent company of Live 5 WCSC.

Live 5 is also the Lowcountry’s digital news leader, sporting the area’s most popular news and weather apps.

Live5News.com is the Lowcountry’s number one TV news site and the Live 5 News page on Facebook has as many fans as all other outlets in the region combined. Live 5 News also handily leads all other Lowcountry stations in Twitter followers.

And in early 2013, WCSC-TV launched the Lowcountry’s first system providing mobile streaming from newscasts and remote broadcasts for users with smartphones and tablets.

