Dorchester Co. homicide victim identified

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
ST. GEORGE, SC (WCSC) -

One person has been found dead near St. George Monday morning as a result of a homicide, according to a Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Joseph Simmons, age 32.

The case is under investigation by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and the Dorchester County Coroner's Office.

