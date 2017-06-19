Public input needed for planning future of traffic in Lowcountry

Lowcountry leaders are planning to cut down on traffic troubles in the future, and want everyone living in the Lowcountry to give input.

The Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester council of governments are looking at ways to use federal funds to make your commute more efficient as they get ideas for the 2040 Long-Range Transportation Plan.

Monday evening is the first of three public input sessions, and will be held at Stern Ballroom at the College of Charleston on 71 George Street in downtown Charleston.

All of the input collected will decide what projects will be of high priority over the next 25 years.

This includes everything from highways, roads, bridges, bicycle and pedestrian routes, and transit facilities.

Everyone living in the area is encouraged to share input on how transportation can be improved.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated throughout the evening.

