Accident slowing I-526 WB traffic on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

An accident is slowing I-526 westbound traffic on Daniel Island Monday afternoon. 

According to emergency officials, the incident is in the area of Exit 24. 

Emergency crews have two lanes closed but are allowing motorists to pass around the accident.

Pictures show a vehicle on its side. 

