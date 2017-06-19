Accident slowing I-526 WB traffic on Daniel Island

An organization that monitors police practices is demanding that the City of Charleston hire a new firm to do an audit of the police department.More >>
An accident is slowing I-526 westbound traffic on Daniel Island Monday afternoon.More >>
Lowcountry leaders are planning to cut down on traffic troubles in the future, and want everyone living in the Lowcountry to give input.More >>
One person has been found dead near St. George Monday morning as a result of a homicide, according to a Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.More >>
Sixty-four years ago Monday, the legendary Charlie Hall spoke the first words broadcast over WCSC-TV: "Channel 5 is now alive."More >>
