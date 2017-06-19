WANTED: Video captures break-in suspect at Moncks Corner neighborhood

Investigators have released a video of a suspect wanted in connection to car break-ins at a Moncks Corner neighborhood.

According to police, suspects entered unlocked vehicles and stole property found inside.

This past Saturday, officers responded to a home on Robin Wood Boulevard for a report of someone breaking into a truck.

The victim said someone entered her truck and stole a can of Sabre Pepper Spray from the glove compartment.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

