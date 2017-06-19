WANTED: Video captures break-in suspect at Moncks Corner neighborhood

An organization that monitors police practices is demanding that the City of Charleston hire a new firm to do an audit of the police department.More >>
The Design Review Board is meeting to discuss design plans for new development in Charleston.
Investigators have released a video of suspects wanted in connection to car break-ins at a Moncks Corner neighborhood.
Tropical Storm Bret formed off the coast of South America Monday afternoon. It's currently off the coast of Venezuela. Its center is located at 9.4 N, 59.8W.
An accident is slowing I-526 westbound traffic on Daniel Island Monday afternoon.
