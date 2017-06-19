Quantcast

CBS announces new cast of "Big Brother"

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

CBS has announced the new cast of the hit show "Big Brother"

The show will feature 16 new contestants living in one house, competing in challenges with the hopes of winning $500,000.

Season 19 of the reality show returns with a two night premiere on June 28 and 29. 

