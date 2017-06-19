Lowcountry made Boeing plane featured in Paris show

A Charleston made Boeing airplane is being shown off on a global stage in Paris.

Boeing is in France this week for the annual Paris Air Show, and posted video over the weekend showing their 787-10 Dreamliner and the smaller 737.

The company also announced a larger Max 10 model.

Boeing says it already has 240 orders for the new plane which can carry up to 230 people.

The world's biggest air show started on Monday.

