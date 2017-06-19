Cancer won't stop SC trooper from 1st day on the job

A South Carolina state trooper battling cancer had his first day on the job on Monday.

22-year-old Trooper Spencer Nieto was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. It's a cancer of a part of the immune system which limits the body's ability to fight infection.

He began training to become a trooper in January and learned of his diagnosis last month.

He'll be working as his health permits, while receiving his chemo treatments every other Wednesday.

Nieto won the outstanding achievement award at the Highway Patrol graduation last week.

"This is what I wanted to do," Nieto said."I didn't go through those other 15 weeks or 16 weeks to let a cancer diagnosis stop me from getting my goal. It still hasn't stopped me and I don't think it will."

Nieoto will serve the Berkeley County and Charleston area.

He said wants to share his story to inspire others who may also be battling cancer.

