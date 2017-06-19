TAKE A STAND: Remembrance

Elizabeth Baker painted the Folly Boat Sunday in remembrance of the Charleston 9 and the Emanuel 9. (Source: Elizabeth Baker)

It was a somber weekend in the Lowcountry.

Ten years since nine firefighters were killed in the Sofa Super Store fire. Two years since nine were killed in the Mother Emanuel Church Shooting.

Let’s not label either tragedy an anniversary. That word is usually reserved for happy events.

Eighteen lives were lost. All were heroes. The phrase "Charleston Strong" is as relevant now as ever, especially for the families of those we lost.

We also know that out of tragedy can grow stories of hope.

Charleston smiled when Chris Singleton, the son of church shooting victim Sharonda Coleman-Singleton was drafted by the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

Charleston smiled again when Haley Hutchinson, the daughter of Charleston 9 Captain Billy Hutchinson, told Live 5 every time she sees a fire truck she says, “Hey, Daddy”.

Sometimes memories are painful, but if we focus on the good memories, they are much more powerful.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.