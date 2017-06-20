Gas station employee: 'New to something like this,' would-be robber walks away with nothing

Mount Pleasant Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

An employee at the Circle K on the 1100 block of Mathis Ferry Road says a man between the ages of 18 and 22 walked in and attempted to rob the store.

The employee said he stood his ground and made it clear the suspect, who didn't have a gun and appeared to be "new to something like this," wouldn't leave with anything.



Charleston County dispatchers say the call came in at 3:30 a.m.



This is a developing story. Check back for details.

