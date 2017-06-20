Man enters gas station, asks for money for sick niece

Mount Pleasant Police responded to what they're calling a suspicious incident at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

An employee at the Circle K on the 1100 block of Mathis Ferry Road says a man between the ages of 18 and 22 walked in around 3:30 a.m. and attempted to rob the store.

"I need you to open the safe," he said to the store clerk with a rag over his mouth, repeating several times that he needed money for his sick niece. The cashier says the young man seemed new to this.

According to an incident report, the cashier had no access to the safe and the suspect didn't accept what was in the cash register. The man left the gas station with nothing, heading in the direction of Bowman Road.

