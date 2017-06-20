Quantcast

Mount Pleasant Police responding to a reported attempted robbery

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Mount Pleasant Police are responding to reports of an attempted robbery at a gas station.

The reported attempted robbery occurred at the Circle K on the 1100 block of Mathis Ferry Road, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

The call came in at 3:30 a.m.
 
This is a developing story. Check back for details.

