Charleston City Council to consider options in police audit

Charleston City Council will discuss the firm overseeing an audit over the city's police department after concerns were raised by the Charleston Justice Ministry.

The Novak Consulting Group was hired to perform a $250,000 audit of the entire city in February, which includes looking for bias within the police department, city spokesman Jack O'Toole says.

The Charleston Justice Ministry argues Novak isn't qualified to determine racial bias within the Charleston Police Department, but O'Toole says the firm is working to hire a subcontractor with expertise in the field for the audit.

In a hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the council will consider allowing the firm to subcontract with another to audit the police department, or hiring a new firm, a suggestion made by City Councilman James Lewis that the Charleston Justice Ministry supports.

