Johns Island porch fire caused by cigarette butts

Firefighters put out a small fire on the porch of a Johns Island residence Tuesday morning.

The St. Johns Fire Department was called to the 2900 block of Sugarberry Lane at 6:15 a.m., Charleston County dispatchers say.

A Live 5 News crew on scene was told the fire was caused by cigarette butts tossed into a planter box. Minor damage can be seen on the deck.

