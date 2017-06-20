Johns Island porch fire caused by cigarette butts

Quantcast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Firefighters put out a small fire on the porch of a Johns Island residence Tuesday morning. 

The St. Johns Fire Department was called to the 2900 block of Sugarberry Lane at 6:15 a.m., Charleston County dispatchers say. 

A Live 5 News crew on scene was told the fire was caused by cigarette butts tossed into a planter box. Minor damage can be seen on the deck. 

