Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/19)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .266 with 13 HR's and 31 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 3-4 with a HR, RBI, 2 runs scored and a walk in a 7-6 win over Texas. The Stratford alum is batting .300 with 20 HR's and 46 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-4 with a K and an error (2) in an 8-7 loss to Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .255 with 6 HR's and 26 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Was designated for assignment. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - No game. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .235 with 4 HR's and 14 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 4-2 win over Florida. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 5.23 ERA and 11 K's in 10.1 innings.