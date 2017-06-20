Two other SC cities may be better places to view the eclipse

Thanks to cloudy weather, you’re more likely to see the Aug. 21 solar eclipse in two other South Carolina cities than in Charleston, a new report suggests.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the rare total solar eclipse crossing the country from Oregon to South Carolina may be affected by overcast skies.

While Charleston has a 53 percent chance of having a favorable viewing experience, Clemson has a 75 percent chance and Greer has a 65 percent chance, the NOAA says. There is a 44 percent chance of favorable viewing conditions in Columbia.

Viewers in Charleston will see the eclipse at 2:45 p.m. They’ll see it a few minutes earlier in Clemson at 2:37 p.m.

Several viewing events are planned in Charleston, according to the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

