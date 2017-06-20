Events continue in remembrance of Emanuel AME Church shooting victims

Nine parishioners of Mother Emanuel AME Church were killed after a Bible study on June 17, 2015. (Source: Family/Facebook)

A youth diversity conference is being held Tuesday as the Lowcountry continues to honor the victims of the Emanuel AME Church shooting.

Calling all Colors 2017 is a free one-day camp for children ages 10 through 14. Organizers say the event will celebrate multi-culturalism and diversity through collaborative art projects. Children will also gain tools to combat bullying and process tragedy.

The camp started at 8:30 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.

More events scheduled over the next few days are as follows:

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – The Annual Senior Citizens Luncheon

Location: The Francis Marion Hotel

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

The luncheon reflects on and remembers the lives of Mrs. Susie Jackson and Mrs. Ethel Lance who were active members of the senior citizens ministry. The luncheon is being convened for the church’s senior citizens, the Emanuel 9 families and survivors.

*** Note: This event is by invitation only.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – Press Conference; Special Announcement by Rev. Eric S. C. Manning, Pastor of Emanuel AME Church

Location: 113 Calhoun Street

Time: 12:30 PM

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – The Cynthia Graham Hurd Branch Library Anniversary

Location: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library (1735 N. Woodmere Drive)

Time: 2 p.m.

The Charleston County Public Library invites the community to attend the anniversary celebration of the Cynthia Graham Hurd Branch Library.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – Mother Emanuel Ecumenical Bible Study

Location: Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street)

Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Bible Study will be co-led by Reverend Eric S.C. Manning and Reverend Anthony Thompson (the husband of Mrs. Myra Thompson, who led the Bible Study on June 17, 2015). An invitation is extended to the community to join the Mother Emanuel AME and Holy Trinity congregations for a time of Bible Study and fellowship.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – Tables of Ten

Location: Various locations in the city of Charleston (The Park at the Battery, Hampton Park, Thomson Park, Alhambra Hall Lawn)

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

The “Tables of Ten”, a citywide pop-up Bible Study event, will reconvene for its second year. At locations across the city, groups will engage in a special Bible Study in remembrance and reflection of the Emanuel 9 and the June 17, 2015 Bible Study at Mother Emanuel AME Church. Groups will consist of Life Groups, pastors, teachers, community members, etc. For more information regarding this event visit www.TablesofTen.info.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 – The Samaritan’s Feet Project

Location: Charleston Progressive Academy (382 Meeting Street)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In partnership with the Samaritan’s Feet International Organization, Mother Emanuel will be hosting a shoe distribution – new tennis shoes – for children/youth in grades K-12. Mother Emanuel will be joined with partners from the Samaritan’s Feet Project, Coca-Cola, and others to provide this ministry for the community.

Sunday, June 25, 2017 – The Commemoration Finale: “Morning Grace” Concert

Location: Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street)

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Commemoration Finale, Morning Grace, will feature artists from across the community to include Marjory Wentworth – poet laureate of South Carolina, Charlton Singleton, Ann Caldwell, the Seacoast Church Choir and Band, Lowcountry Voices, Mario Desaussure, and many more. The event is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required. Visit EventBrite.com to get a ticket.

June 1-30, 2017 – Exhibit: The Life and Legacy of Mrs. Cynthia Graham Hurd

Location: Charleston County Public Library (68 Calhoun Street)

Hours: Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Charleston County Library is hosting an exhibit with photos and other artifacts that recognize the accomplishments and contributions of Mrs. Cynthia Graham Hurd.

June 17 – 30, 2017 – Quilt and Memorabilia Exhibit

Location: The Arch Building (85 Calhoun Street)

Times: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Following June 17, 2015, the church received thousands of memorabilia and hundreds of quilts from around the world. The exhibit will include a sampling of the many items that were gifted to Mother Emanuel.

June 19 – 26, 2017 – Church Tours

Location: Emanuel AME Church (110 Calhoun Street)

Hours for Tours: 10 a.m. to Noon Monday to Saturday; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

The church will open the doors for individual tours during the hours cited. Group tours are required to be scheduled through the church’s office at 843-722-2561.

