College of Charleston one of 20 finalists in 'Most Beautiful College' contest

A Lowcountry school is one of 20 finalists in Travel and Leisure magazine’s “Most Beautiful College” contest.

At noon Tuesday, the College of Charleston was leading pack in an online poll at 36 percent, with Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama a distant second.

The College of Charleston is the only South Carolina school in the contest. Other schools up for consideration include Duke University, Princeton and Northwestern.

The deadline to vote is July 6.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.