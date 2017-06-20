CCSD to hold second public listening session

The Charleston County School District is holding their second public listening session Tuesday and will include a principal panel roundtable selected by teacher leader advocacy groups, according to a press release.

The listening session is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at 75 Calhoun Street.

The listening sessions are designed to help the district move forward and develop a new strategic plan. They were planned in response to the growing concern regarding the reassignment of several principals.

At the first listening session, teachers spoke about what they would like to see in the school district moving forward. Some teachers said the last few months of principal reassignment and lack of communication have left them feeling discouraged.

There are six total listening sessions scheduled planned, including roundtable discussions with principals and teachers. There will also be five additional teacher listening sessions, scheduled to be every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from June 21 to July 26 with no session being held on July 5

