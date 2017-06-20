Deputies respond to 7 reports of shots being fired into Walterboro homes

Investigators are looking for information after deputies responded to several reports of shots being fired into homes in Colleton County.

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office say deputies responded to seven different reports of shots being fired into residences across the Walterboro area Monday morning.

There were no reported injuries in any of the incidents.

According to investigators, the incidents are believed to be related, and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is working leads on the case.

If anyone has information pertaining to these incidents you are asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211 and ask for Sgt. Det. James King or contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 and you can remain anonymous.

