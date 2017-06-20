Charleston PD offering free vehicle inspections for minor equipment issues

The Charleston Police Department is conducting free community vehicle inspections for minor equipment issues.

The inspections will be held at the police fleet garage on 637 Dupont Road on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to police, depending on the type of vehicle, mechanics will replace fuses and bulbs for headlights, taillights, turn signals, and license plates.

They will also have meters to check the legality of window tints. No citations will be issued.

"This is part of the Charleston Illumination Project to help educate community members of the importance of maintaining their vehicle’s safety equipment," CPD officials said.

