Quantcast

Police investigating after one shot in North Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Police investigating after one shot in North Charleston

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Police are investigating after one person was shot in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon.  

NCPD officials say officers are on the scene of the shooting in the 2900 block of Lexington Avenue.

According to police, a male subject shot a female acquaintance. 

"The female has been transported for treatment," police said." The investigation is ongoing."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly