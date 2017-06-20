CPD searching for people caught on camera in connection to Charleston altercation

Investigators are looking for a number of people who were caught on camera in connection to a physical altercation in downtown Charleston.

Charleston police say the incident happened on Monday around 1:40 a.m. on King and Morris streets.

Authorities released multiple pictures of people they say are believed to be "associated to the altercation."

"The female was in a light colored dress and the shorter male wore a light blue/ turquoise colored Polo shirt," CPD officials said.

If you can ID them, you are asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective.

