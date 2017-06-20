Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex

Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 28-year-old Hillard Pinckney died from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened last Friday in the 8700 block of Fairwind Drive at the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off of Otranto Road.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the apartment complex to a report of shots fired and someone on the ground.

Investigators say police found a man suffering a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene.

Witnesses told officers that the victim appeared to have been involved in some type of altercation prior to shots being fired.

"Two black males were seen leaving the area following the shooting," Pryor said.

Witnesses said they heard 4 to 6 shots.

