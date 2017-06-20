Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex

Charleston City Council will discuss the firm overseeing an audit over the city's police department after concerns were raised by the Charleston Justice Ministry.More >>
Police are investigating after one person was shot in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex.
Investigators are looking for a number of people who were caught on camera in connection to a physical altercation in downtown Charleston.
A downtown Charleston business owner is sending out a warning after someone successfully passed a counterfeit $100 bill at his store last week.
