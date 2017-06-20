Source: Matt Heath under investigation at CofC

College of Charleston head baseball coach Matt Heath is being investigated by the school over allegations of abusive behavior over the course of the last two seasons a source close to the school confirmed to Live 5 News on Tuesday.

A school spokesman would only say that the school does not comment on personnel matters. No one in the school's athletic department will comment on whether or not an investigation is taking place. Heath himself has not returned a call seeking comment.

Heath, who was promoted to head coach in 2015 after serving as Monte Lee's pitching coach, has gone 59-57-1 in his two seasons as head coach including going 28-31 in 2017, the school's first losing season since 2001.

Unfortunately for the school, this isn't the first time one of their coaches has had to deal with accusations of abusive behavior. Most notably, in 2014 head basketball coach Doug Wojcik was accused of physical and verbal abuse by his players. Wojcik was eventually let go by the school.

Heath has three years left on the five-year contract he signed when he was given the job. He currently makes over $150,000 per year.

Former players of Heath's have been expressing support for the coach on social media on Tuesday. Bailey Ober, who just last week was drafted by the Minnesota Twins, said in a statement to Live 5 "(Heath) has helped me grow up over my years...The #1 thing he preaches is becoming a better man and growing up. He develops kids into men that are prepared for the future."

When asked if he thought Heath ever crossed the line with a player Ober said "not at all everything is just blown out of proportion. People who didn't play well here are upset and looking at someone to blame."

Nathan Helvey, a former pitcher, released a statement on Twitter saying, in part, "the guidance and impact that (Heath) has had on my life is something that I will forever cherish"

Ben Boykin, who played for and coached with Heath, said on Twitter "I worked and played for Matt heath. And there was NEVER any abusive behavior towards players!!" He tagged CofC Athletic Director Matt Roberts at the end.

