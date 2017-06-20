Quantcast

Coroner identifies man killed in auto pedestrian accident in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died following an auto pedestrian accident in West Ashley Tuesday night. 

Authorities say 20-year-old Anthony Nelson of Charleston died en route to the hospital as a result of his injuries. 

The accident happened at 9:01 p.m. in the area of Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard and Christian Road, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Police are continuing the investigation. 

