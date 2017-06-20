Quantcast

One person transported to hospital after auto pedestrian accident in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY SC (WCSC) -

One person has been transported to the hospital following an auto pedestrian accident in West Ashley Tuesday night. 

The accident happened in the area of Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard and Christian Road. 

Charleston police say a pedestrian was transported to MUSC. 

Dispatch officials received the emergency call about the incident at 9:01 p.m. 

Police are continuing the investigation. 

