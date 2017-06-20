Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Ashley has died of injuries

Police say the pedestrian struck by a vehicle in West Ashley Tuesday night has died of his injuries, police say.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The accident happened at approximately 9:01 p.m. in the area of Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard and Christian Road, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The victim was transported to MUSC where he later died.

Police are continuing the investigation.

