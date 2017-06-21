Six RiverDogs Feature in SAL All-Star Game Called Early in Eighth

Charleston southpaw Trevor Lane logged a scoreless sixth inning of relief as six RiverDogs saw action in a rain-shortened contest called in the eighth inning that ended in a 3-3 tie between the North and South in the 58th Annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Spirit Communications Park.

RiverDogs outfielder Estevan Florial who led Charleston in batting average (.299), home runs (8), and stolen bases (12) in the first half started in left field for the Southern Division side. His teammate Angel Aguilar began the game at third with both hitters going 0-for-2 in each of their first All-Star game appearances.

Columbia first baseman Dash Winningham doubled in two runs for the South in the bottom of the first to put the home side up 2-0 and garner the All-Star game MVP honors.

The North responded with three runs in the top 2nd before Braves right fielder Randy Ventura tied the ballgame back up with a line drive double to left field that plated Asheville’s Max George in the bottom half.

The scoring dried up from there as both pitching staffs clamped down to hold the opposing lineups scoreless. The North Bend, Wash. native Lane kept the game at a deadlock by striking out Hagerstown third baseman Sheldon Neuse looking as part of a 1-2-3 sixth. The former University of Illinois-Chicago product logged a 0.82 ERA in 17 games out of the pen with 33 strikeouts in 33 innings for the RiverDogs in the first half to earn the late All-Star nod.

Shortstop Hoy Jun Park and catcher Donny Sands each came in as defensive replacements and logged one at-bat each. Centerfielder Blake Rutherford came in as a defensive sub in the sixth, but did not see action at the plate.

Upcoming

Charleston will be back in action on Thursday night against the Greenville Drive with a clean slate to begin the second half of the season from Fluor Field. It will be right hander Freicer Perez to face a TBD starter for the Drive. The game can be tuned into on WTMA 1250 AM and streaming online via the RiverDogs’ TuneIn radio station.